North Dakota tribal leaders call for split House districts

BISMARCK, N.D. – Some North Dakota tribal leaders want lawmakers to split legislative House districts that include reservations.

The leaders told a legislative redistricting committee Wednesday such a move will increase the odds for electing American Indians to the Legislature.

Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Chairman Mike Faith told the Republican-led committee that sub-districts would result in better representation and communication.

The Legislature currently has three lawmakers who claim Native American or Alaska Native heritage, and only one of them lives on a reservation.