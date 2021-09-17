North Dakota will receive 49 Afghan evacuees later this month

The majority of the 49 evacuees will resettle in Fargo.

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Human Services announced today that it has been notified by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that North Dakota will receive 49 legal and fully vetted Afghan evacuees starting later this month through the Afghan Placement and Assistance (APA) program.

The federally funded APA program is a part of Operation Allies Welcome and does not impact resources available to North Dakotans in need of safety net services.

These 49 individuals are part of the 37,000 humanitarian evacuees who will be resettled to 200 communities in the U.S. through the APA program.

North Dakota will collaborate on the large national effort to support vulnerable Afghans, including those who worked alongside the U.S. in Afghanistan for the past two decades, as they safely resettle in the U.S.