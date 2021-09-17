Play of the Week Nominees: September 17

Horace, Oak Grove battle for play of the week

ARGO, N.D. — This week’s nominees for the Chris Heise high school play of the week contain both history and some nice arm strength.

In Horace football’s first home game in program history, the Hawks score on their first drive.

Is it better than what happen between Oak Grove and Sargent County? Grovers Quarterback Rylee Bakkegard wasn’t going to be taken down on a fourth and long play. He was able to ditch the tackler and throw a great pass to his tight end setting up a field goal last Friday night.

Which is better, that’s for you to decide? Vote for your favorite on our twitter poll under @KVRRSports and we’ll announce the winner on Monday night during KVRR Local News at 9.