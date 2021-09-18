North Dakota oil production slips to third largest behind New Mexico

NORTH DAKOTA (AP) — North Dakota regulators say the state has officially lost its status as the nation’s second-biggest oil producer to New Mexico.

North Dakota produced just over 1 million barrels of oil per day in July, the most recent month for which data is available.

The July production marks 5% drop from June. Texas continues to lead the nation in oil production. North Dakota ranked second, behind Texas, in oil production for nine years.

North Dakota and New Mexico had been neck and neck for several months. New Mexico had 82 rigs drilling Friday, while North Dakota had 27.