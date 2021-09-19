Colts come up short vs Rams in 27-24 loss; Carson Wentz exits with ankle injury

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS — (FOX 59) The Indianapolis Colts begin the season 0-2 after coming up short Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams in a 27-24 loss.

Perhaps more concerning than the 0-2 hole Indianapolis finds itself in is the status of Carson Wentz. The quarterback left the game late in the fourth quarter with an apparent ankle injury.

Down 27-24, second-year QB Jacob Eason took the field in place of Wentz with a little over 2 minutes left and an opportunity to win the game. Any hope for a game-winning drive ended when L.A.’s Jalen Ramsey intercepted Eason on second down.

But that was far from the only opportunity the Colts failed to capitalize on. Indianapolis drove inside the Rams’ 10 twice in the first half and both times came away empty. The initial first-and-goal failure came when the Colts turned the ball over on downs after running four plays from L.A.’s 1 yard line. The second was a third-and-goal interception on a shuffle pass meant for Doyle.