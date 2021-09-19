Local High School Student Making a Statement on the Football Field

JORYDAN SUNRUM IS NOT ONLY JUST A SENIOR, SHE IS ALSO THE KICKER FOR KINDRED HIGH SCHOOL FOOTALL TEAM.

What started off as Jordyn helping her brother practicing kicking for football turned into her gaining a spot on the team.

“My brother kicked last year and I played soccer wince i was three so then my dad thought it would be nice if I helped him kick and they thought it would be cool for me t try a couple and they ended up being good so my dad to a video and the coaches saw it and asked me to come to practice,” said Sunrum

“Obviously I never came across having a female on the team before and so having Jordyn on here has been wonderful,” said Coach Crane.

Being a high school student is a full time job for Jordyn as she is also a dual athlete.

“Its a lot because I’m in volleyball too. I’m playing two sports on top of going to school obviously having to make sure I get enough sleep its lot to deal with but its pretty easy with my parents and coaches and teammates being super supportive,” said Jordyn.

“One of the coolest things I seen so far is since she is a volleyball player she’s out there and she gets a big kill in the match and then all the football boys jump up and yelling that’s our kicker that’s our kicker. they are really supportive of everything that’s see is doing and is excited to have her,” said Coach Crane.

“Females can do anything no matter what anyone says its my biggest thing I think,” Jordyn added.