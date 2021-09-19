North Dakota Guard Members Get New Pandemic Orders

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Dozens of North Dakota National Guard members are resuming support for the state’s coronavirus pandemic response.

The Guard announced Friday that about 50 of its members are assisting the state Health Department with contact tracing and about 15 others are helping at the state laboratory in Bismarck.

The group is expected to remain on active duty until the end of the year.

The Guard’s COVID-19 duty began in March 2020 and last November surpassed the record days worked set during 2011 flooding.

The Guard has worked more than 121,000 personnel days of COVID-19 support duty, which is said is the largest and longest state mobilization in history.