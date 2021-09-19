Vikings lose at Cardinals 34-33 after Greg Joseph misses FG at buzzer

Vikings fall to 0-2

The Minnesota Vikings left Sunday’s game at the Arizona Cardinals up to Greg Joseph, and the kicker failed to deliver the team’s first win of the season.

In a roller-coaster, back-and-forth game, Kirk Cousins led the Vikings down into field goal range and ran the clock down for Joseph to try a 37-yard game-winning kick. Like the position has so many other times for the Vikings, the kicker didn’t come through. Joseph’s kick was clean, but it drifted wide right as time expired. It was as predictable as it was improbable. In the middle of the field at a manageable distance, Joseph just plain missed.

“I felt good about that kick. I know he missed the extra point earlier, but he’s been kicking good. We’re indoors, it’s a perfect surface. I’m thinking this should be an easy one here,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said after the loss.