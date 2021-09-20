Fargo City Commission votes for Africa Restaurant & Nightclub to sell liquor license or its revoked

The months-long fight for Africa International Restaurant and Nightclub to regain its liquor license ends.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – In a special Fargo City Commission meeting, commissioners voted four to one for Africa International Restaurant and Nightclub to sell its liquor license or have it revoked.

Last week the Liquor Control Board voted 4-1 to recommend the further suspension of the liquor license in order for the club to make improvements.

“My understanding was to allow the restaurant to time to get some management in place to help Mrs. Brown learn how to run a nightclub and bar,” Fargo Liquor Control Board Member Steve Sprague said.

The board made the decision based on no improvements within the club’s management and not providing anyone with experience to help co-owners run the business.

“I know everyone on the roster look bad but I’m not a bad one. I’m willing to try. Me, I look ugly but I want you to try me and let’s see what happens,” Africa International Restaurant and Nightclub General Manager Mballu Brown pleaded.

“I truly don’t believe that in 30 days or even 60 you are going to know all the ins and outs and the difficulties with a liquor license business,” Fargo City Commissioner Arlette Preston said.

The general manager and her lawyers pleaded with the commission to give them more time and to take a chance on their business.

“All my life I haven’t got one record because I try to stay in good standing with the law so I want to take part. I want to be able to do it and show you guys that I can do it. Please don’t take our license away from us. I suffer too much to put money into that license. Please don’t do that!” Mballu Brown cried out.

The club’s lawyers declined to comment on the commission’s decision.