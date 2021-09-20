It was a night to remember at CCRI Prom

Beautiful people get the chance to relive their high school prom and for some it was the opportunity to experience it for the first time.

The annual CCRI Prom was held at the Courtyard by Marriott in Moorhead with the theme Under the Sea.

With family and friends seated around them, elegant prom goers enjoy the grand march, dinner and dance.

Formal wear was donated by members of the community and decorations are recycled from area High Schools. The ladies were given a full hair and makeup session by Josef’s School of Hair, Skin and Body.

“Everybody deserves a night to shine and for our folks having a night out where you get to for a limo ride or being able to sit down with friends or your date and have a night dinner and dress up who doesn’t like that,” CCRI Director of Development & Communications Jody Hudson said.

More than 150 people attended the event.