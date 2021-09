Oak Grove’s Bakkegard Wins High School Play of the Week

Won 57 percent of the votes

FARGO, N.D — The Chris Heise high school play of the week winner goes is Oak Grove’s Rylee Bakkegard.

In the Grovers game against Sargent County, Bakkegard threw a bomb of a throw to his tight end on a long fourth down play.

Congrats to Bakkegard and the Grovers.