Wind damages roof on building in Wilkin County

Storm damage (Eric Klindt/KFGO)

CAMPBELL, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) – Strong winds from an early morning thunderstorm damaged the roof of a metal storage building in Campbell, southeast of Breckenridge.

Wilkin County Sheriff Rick Fiedler says he has not heard of any other weather-related damage in the county.

The storm is believed to have struck between midnight and 3:00 a.m. Monday.