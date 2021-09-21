Former Bison DB Hayes Expected to Make Debut With Virginia on Saturday

Missed the first three games due to lower leg injury

CHARLOTTESVILLE VA — I’m sure Bison fans remember the face and the name, Josh Hayes. A second team all-conference selection and part of 3 FCS titles wearing the green and gold.

Now the cornerback gets ready to make his debut in the ACC with Virginia this weekend.

After entering the transfer portal this spring looking to move closer to home and his daughter in Florida, Hayes made the jump to the FBS level.

Halfway through fall camp with the Cavaliers, Hayes sustained a lower leg injury forcing him to miss the first three games of the season.

Now head coach Bronco Mendenhall says he’s expected to go after two full weeks of practice.

“He transitioned into back into practice this week so this week is a great chance. We are planning on playing him and how much and where will tell us a lot this week because we’ve only had that one week of practice with him coming back from the injury. It’s good timing for us but it’s too early to say. We did bring him in like all grad transfers to start and to be play. That was my initial evaluation.”

The Wahoos kick it off with Wake Forest at home Friday night on ESPN2.