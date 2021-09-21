Former caregiver pleads ‘not guilty’ in death of memory care resident

FARGO (KVRR) – A former employee of a Fargo memory care facility who’s facing manslaughter charges has pleaded “not guilty” in connection with the death of a resident.

Court documents say 59-year-old Rachel Cooper entered the plea on Sept. 16.

On August 3, police were called to Maple View Memory Care at 4552 36th Ave. S. to take a report of an assault of a patient by a caregiver earlier that day. The victim was identified as 78-year-old Gary Pearson.

Cooper is also charged with endangering a vulnerable adult. Both charges are “Class B” felonies.

Cooper’s next court appearance is Nov. 24.