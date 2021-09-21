North Dakota panel endorses changes to law that limits spending

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota lawmakers have moved to raise the threshold on new legislation that limits spending of federal money by a governor-led panel.

The law was passed shortly before the Republican-led Legislature adjourned in April.

The legislation came after the Emergency Commission, headed by GOP Gov. Doug Burgum, largely determined how to spend $1.2 billion in federal coronavirus relief the state received last year.

Many lawmakers believed the full body should have that responsibility. The law caps the Emergency Commission’s spending authority of federal funds to $50 million and to $5 million in special funds in a budget cycle