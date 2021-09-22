Fall Career Expo connects NDSU students with employers

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) –As parts of the country experiences a labor shortage, employers are readily seeking candidates to join the workforce.

NDSU Career and Advising Center is partnering with area businesses to connect them with qualified students at their Fall Career Expo.

The career fair provides students from various majors, colleges and universities along with NDSU alumni to network and help them meet workforce demands.

“It’s a nice chance for us to talk to the students and get a feel for if they’d be a fit for our company and coming on board,” Bobcat Product Service Manager, Roy Swenson said.

“The NDSU career fair is a great place to network, it’s a very good opportunity for any student, I would highly recommend it to anyone,” NDSU student, Cody Beaulieu said.

224 employers attended the Fall Career Expo and are seeking to fulfill full-time and internships opportunities.