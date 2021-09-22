Fargo School Board recall effort fails due to insufficient number of signatures

FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo Public School district officials say there aren’t enough valid signatures to hold a special election to recall four members of the Fargo School Board.

The school district says business Manager Jackie Gapp completed the validation process and determined the petitions do not include 4,144 valid signatures for each Board member necessary for a recall election.

Board members Nikkie Gullickson, Seth Holden, Jim Johnson and Tracie Newman were being targeted. Some parents say the board members haven’t been transparent about their decisions regarding the pandemic.

“The decisions that were made by administration and upheld by the school board, the authority that was given from the school board to the administration, the lack of accountability and just overall these massive decisions that were made on behalf of our kids and there was no input from parents and there was no input from teachers,” petition organizer Allie Ollenburger said.

Some of the signatures considered invalid came from Fargo residents who actually reside in the West Fargo Public School District. Other invalid signatures were from people who live in other cities, including Horace, Harwood, Bismarck, and Moorhead.

Below is the total number of signatures submitted by the recall committee per Board member, along with the number of validated signatures for each. Source: Fargo Public Schools

BOARD MEMBER SIGNATURES SUBMITTED SIGNATURES VALIDATED

Nikkie Gullickson 4,457 3,081

Seth Holden 4,451 2,996

Jim Johnson 4,514 2,879

Tracie Newman 4,472 2,910