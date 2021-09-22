NDSU Football “Just Felt Like Home” for West Fargo’s Hegerle

The number football recruit in North Dakota, Carson Hegerle, committed to NDSU

WEST FARGO, N.D — The number one football recruit in the state of North Dakota is staying home to play for the Bison next fall. West Fargo’s Carson Hegerle making it official on Twitter.

The Packers receiver is a two-time all-state selection and had offers from eight other division one programs. In the last two years alone, Hegerle has caught 77 passes for 990 yards.

He continues a family legacy at NDSU with his dad, Erik, who played safety in the early 90’s, mom Shelby, who was a sprinter for the track team and sister, Kalli, who played volleyball there in 2018-19.

“My parents just wanted what was best for me during this whole process,” Hegerle said. “It’s definitely cool they were all Bison too but it was just my decision. I’ve been up there quite a bit obviously living in Fargo and it just feels like home. The support there is unreal. The culture there is just amazing. They kept telling me I could be a playmaker for them and I’m really excited to play receiver at the next level.”

Hegerle is the third North Dakotan to commit for the class of 2022 joining Northwood’s Kelby Azure and Velva’s Kaden Chadwick.