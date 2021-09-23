Report: Mountain West has Discussed Adding NDSU Football if Conference Realigns

Conference has potential of losing two teams

FARGO, N.D — When you take home eight of the last 10 FCS Championships and have win streaks of 32 and 39 games at that level the question starts to get asked is it time for North Dakota State football to move up to the FBS? It could happen in the Mountain West Conference.

Chris Vannini of the Athletic is reporting A.D.’s from the Mountain West schools met to discuss conference realignment and what could happen if their league loses teams. NDSU was brought up as a possible addition.

The MWC would potentially give out two invites and if one were to the Bison it would likely be for football only.

The cost would much higher as well having the other athletic programs travel plus the addition of 22 more scholarships, bumps in coaches’ salaries and recruiting budgets. However, there would be more chances to gain revenue. The conference has a 6 year, 270 million dollar tv dea and non-conference “Guarantee” games would generate more money.