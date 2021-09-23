Shop For A Cause In Support Of The Landon’s Light Foundation

A local boutique is bringing style and giving together to make a difference.

Leela & Lavender is collaborating with the Landon’s Light Foundation for a Shop for A Cause in support of Landon Solberg.

People can shop until they drop from Thursday to Saturday to help support and raise money for the organization’s mission in children battling medical conditions and provide financial assistance to organizations benefiting children in similar situations.

“It’s a really good opportunity for our customers and our community to come together and shop for a cause in support for the Landon’s Light Foundation to help raise money and awareness for children battling cancer,” Leela & Lavender Social Media Manager Paige Holman said.

A portion of every purchase from Thursday to Saturday will go directly to the Landon’s Light Foundation.