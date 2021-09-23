“Significant” virtual Covid-19 briefing Friday involving health experts, Fargo & Cass County leaders

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The City of Fargo is hosting what it calls a significant virtual public briefing Friday, September 24th at noon urging people to do what they can to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Sanford Health, Essentia Health, Fargo Cass Public Health, Fargo, West Fargo and county leaders will urge people to get vaccinated and wear masks indoors. Topics discussed include critical hospital capacities, staffing shortages and monoclonal antibody rationing.

You can watch the briefing on KVRR.com and the KVRR Facebook page.