Xcel Energy seeks approval to raise natural gas rates in North Dakota

FARGO (KVRR/KCND) – Xcel Energy has filed for a natural gas rate increase. The company wants to raise the basic monthly charge for natural gas service from $18.48 a month to $24.28.

North Dakota Public Service Commissioner Brian Kroshus says Xcel has the right to file for an increase, but he says it comes on the heels of natural gas price spikes due to the February cold spell in Texas and other southwestern states. The PSC decided earlier this year to spread out the gas costs over a 17 month period, instead of having those costs collected in one month.

Kroshus says because Xcel is allowed by state law to have an interim rate increase, the Commission will hold a hearing to see if by extending the gas cost collection over 24 months, to soften the blow of interim rates to Xcel customers.

Kroshus proposed that 24 month period earlier, but the other two commissioners didn’t agree.