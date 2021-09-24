H.S. Football Roundup: Shanley, West Fargo, Kindred, Fargo North, DGF, West Central-Ashby All Win

Week five of high school football in the metro is complete

FARGO, N.D — A busy week five of high school football in both North Dakota and Minnesota.

In Fargo, Shanley gets the 33-13 over old 11B rival Jamestown.

West Fargo takes down Fargo South 42-3 on the road.

Fargo North puts up 42 at home against Grand Forks Red River.

Kindred shutouts Oak Grove 41-0.

In Minnesota, DGF stays undefeated with a 22-7 win over East Grand Forks. Same goes for West Central-Ashby who went to Hawley and won 22-13.