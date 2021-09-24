Moorhead’s Horizon Middle School among growing number of Minnesota schools with COVID-19 outbreaks

St. Paul, Minn. (KVRR) – The Minnesota Dept. of Health says Horizon Middle School in Moorhead is one of at least 94 Minnesota schools with an outbreak of at least five cases of COVID-19. Last week, just 26 schools reported outbreaks.

Other schools in the region with at least five COVID-19 cases include Lake of the Woods Elementary in Baudette, Roseau Elementary and Brainerd Senior High School. Most of the schools with outbreaks are in the Twin Cities area.

State health officials say a benchmark of five cases among students or staff indicates likely transmission in a school. Schools are removed from the list after 28 days with no new laboratory-confirmed cases.

The data comes from the Minnesota Electronic Disease Surveillance System.