Play of the Week Nominees: September 24

Barnesville, DGF battle for play of the week

FARGO, N.D — For the first time this fall both DJ Colter High School Play of the Week nominees come from across the red river in Minnesota from last Friday’s DGF and Barnesville’s games.

First up, its Barnesville at home taking on pelican rapids and using it to their advantage early Cameron Heng back to return the opening kick and no tacklers could hang with him ditching them left and right takes it to the house untouched 90 plus yards. Trojans going on to win that one..

Is it better than what we saw from DGF and Perham? Yellowjackets quarterback Colton Hackel feeling the pressure rolling to his left throws one up Caden Altabelli is there to pick it off as the Rebels post a shutout win to stay undefeated on the season.

Which is better, that’s for you to decide? Vote for your favorite on our twitter poll under @KVRRSports and we’ll announce the winner on Monday night during KVRR Local News at 9.