FPD: Early morning crash in Fargo caused by a driver fleeing from police

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – South University Drive from 3rd Avenue to 6th Avenue South was temporarily closed Saturday morning after a two-vehicle crash.Fargo Police say an officer tried to stop a silver Jeep in the 1100 block of 2nd Avenue North at 2:22 a.m. Authorities say during the traffic stop, the driver of the Jeep sped away and drove erratically.A few minutes later, officers were called to a crash involving the Jeep in the 500 block of South University Drive.The driver took off before officers arrived, and two of the passengers were taken to a local hospital for non life-threatening injuries.Some power lines were down and Xcel Energy was on scene.Police say a report will be forwarded to the States Attorney’s Office for the consideration of charges of fleeing in a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated reckless driving, leaving the scene of an injury accident and criminal vehicular injury.