Tattoo Artists and Motorcycle Enthusiasts Raise Funds for Make-A-Wish Foundation

This event helps grant more wishes to North Dakota kids with critical illnesses.

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Roughrider Ink and Iron Expo in West Fargo is filled with tattoos and motorcycles.

Ink and oil-stained artists are gathering at the Veterans Memorial Arena to share their passions for both ink and iron.

“The Roughrider Ink and Iron Expo Lots of tattoos, lots of motorcycles, basically it is a lot of really talented people doing a lot of really cool things. You know if you are just into motorcycles or tattoos, like I have been out here for years and I don’t even have any tattoos. Everyone is so cool and there is so much talent in the art on display. It is just a really cool event for everyone, whether you are in this community or not,” explains Rough Rider Ink and Iron MC, Dan Virchow.

Maggie Lafond, with Beehive Tattoo Parlor, says it is a great way to build a customer base, while sharing the love of art with others.

“There are so many people from all over the area that come here and they are able to see other peoples’ work and our work and go through our portfolios. So we kind of get our name out there and get to meet customers and have a little one-on-one time with them,” says Lafond.

“It is small enough to where you get to meet other artists- get a sense of comradery with everybody- but big enough to where there are still enough people coming in where you can meet new clients and create new connections,” says Red Arbor Tattoo and Fine Art Owner, Cory Claussen.

The event also raises funds and awareness for children with critical illness. Billi Zielinski, President and Ceo of Make-A-Wish North Dakota, explained how these artists and motorcyclists are giving back to the community.

“The participants, Jade Presents, and the artists help create proceeds to give wishes to children with critical illnesses. It also brings some public awareness, we have some star tattoos for kids, it also gives us an opportunity to share what our mission is and that we are helping local kids here in North Dakota,” adds Zielinski.

The ticket sales and artist helmet painting silent auction proceeds help grant more wishes for North Dakota kids.