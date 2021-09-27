Charges pending following rollover in north Fargo

FARGO (KVRR) – Police say charges are pending against the driver of a vehicle that rolled over in north Fargo Sunday.

The crash was reported at 6:28 p.m. in the 1900-block of 12th Ave. N. Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle at a high rate and rolled over.

The vehicle crashed into an apartment building causing some second and third floor balconies to collapse. The driver and front seat passenger were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver was cited for driving under suspension and driving under the influence. A report will be sent to the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office for DUI Serious Injury and Criminal Vehicular Injury.