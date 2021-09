DGF’s Altobelli Wins High School Play of the Week

Altobelli won 82 percent of the votes

FARGO, N.D — The DJ Colter high school play of the week winner goes is DGF’s Caden Altobelli.

In the Rebels game against Perham, Altobelli picked off YellowJackets quarterback Colton Hackel in a win to stay undefeated on the season.

Congrats to Altobelli and the Rebels.