Harvey Teacher Named 2022 North Dakota Teacher of the Year

State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler, Bret Dockter & Gov. Doug Burgum

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota’s 2022 Teacher of the Year is…Bret Dockter!

He is a sixth-grade teacher at B.M. Hanson Elementary School in Harvey.

The award was announced in Bismarck by Gov. Doug Burgum and State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler.

Dockter was one of four finalists for the honor.

They are all celebrated during a ceremony in the state Capitol’s Memorial Hall.

The other three finalists were: Heather Ell from John Hoeven Elementary School in Minot; Shari Jerde from Grand Forks’ Community High School; and Matthew Nielson with Valley City Junior/Senior High School.

Congratulations to Mr. Dockter and all of the nominees.