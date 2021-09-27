Kunz “Excited” to Make Home Debut and Play for UND Hockey

Grand Forks native Jackson Kunz is one of 14 new plays on roster

GRAND FORKS, N.D — As north dakota hockey gets ready for game action on Saturday against Bemidji State, 14 new faces will take the ice for the first time. For one freshman in particular, it’ll be in a familiar place.

Grand forks native Jackson Kunz became the youngest player from the area to be drafted going to the Vancouver Canucks in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL draft as a 17-year old.

After four years away, three at Shattuck St Mary’s and one with the USHL’s Green Bay Gamblers, where he lead the team with 23 goals, Kunz is excited to come back to the place where it all started.

“It’s awesome. I grew up here and always dreamed of playing here,” Kunz said. “Had to move away and now I’m back. I’ve been here since the spring and been meeting guys as they come back to school so been here for a while. Got comfortable and all the guys have been great. Everything is just faster. Everyone is bigger, stronger, faster. Better in a sense. It brings a challenge in itself and I want to get better everyday.”

Kunz is one of four players on the roster from grand forks including goalie Caleb Johnson and other forwards Dane Montgomery and Judd Caulfield..