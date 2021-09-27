Police chase involving vehicle stolen in Fargo ends in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) – A Duluth man is accused of leading police on a chase Monday morning in vehicle that was reported stolen several days earlier in Fargo.

A sheriff’s deputy saw a pickup speeding and driving recklessly in Duluth’s Canal Park Monday morning, but the driver refused to stop. The chase ended when the deputy used a PIT maneuver near a popular resort on the waterfront.

Twenty-year-old Anthony Mario Peterson was arrested on numerous charges.

Police determined Peterson was driving a vehicle that was stolen during a September 18th burglary in Fargo.