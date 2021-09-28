Community lunch helps bring neighbors together

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A local lunch is helping bring people together and give back to the community.

Resilient Moorhead is partnering with Heart-N-Soul Community Café and Moorhead Public Housing Agency to bring neighbors together for a freshly cooked meal. The pay what you can meal includes a freshly made soup and squash dessert. The meal was made with fresh produce from the River View Community Garden.

“One thing that we know is that a lot of people experience food insecurity and so people need food, but they also need each other. So, it’s really just bringing together our residents and bringing together different partners that we work with and community members. We have neighbors here who live down the street and just coming together to share a meal with each other,” Moorhead Public Housing Agency’s Executive Director Dawn Bacon said.

Proceeds collected from the pop up café will go towards serving healthy meals to people throughout the community.