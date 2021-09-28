Grand Forks Public Schools’ referendum passes

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – Grand Forks Public Schools’ referendum to increase its building fund levy by 10 mills passes with 65.9 percent approval.

There were 2,759 yes votes and 1,426 no votes. The measure needed 60 percent to pass.

The mill increase will bring in around $2.5 million each year. The tax impact per month is $3.75 per each $100,000 of assessed property value.

The school district claims it has identified nearly 800 maintenance projects including upgrading electrical and mechanical systems.

A School Board meeting will be held Oct. 11 to do an official canvass of the results.