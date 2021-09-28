Guilty plea to manslaughter in fatal Aberdeen stabbing

ABERDEEN, S.D. – An Aberdeen man has changed his plea in a fatal stabbing as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

Twenty-four-year-old Jacob Lane Lee Bad Wound has pleaded guilty to felony manslaughter in the death of Higinio Anthony Santiago who was found stabbed at an Aberdeen home on Aug. 26, 2020.

Bad Wound was initially charged with murder, pleaded not guilty in February and asked for a jury trial.

Court documents on the plea agreement say Bad Wound admitted causing the death of the 37-year-old man by using a knife. The agreement calls for a prison term of no more than 40 years.