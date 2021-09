Kathy Najimy cancels appearance at Fargo Theatre

FARGO (KVRR) – The Friday, October 15, engagement of ‘An In-Person Conversation with Kathy Najimy plus A Live Screening of Hocus Pocus’ at Fargo Theatre has been canceled due to a scheduling conflict.

Full refunds for tickets purchased for this engagement will be issued through points of purchase. Email Tickets300 at info@tickets300.com for additional questions.

All credit card purchases through Tickets300 will be automatically refunded.