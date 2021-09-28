NDSU Football Players Excited About Playing UND in Grand Forks

First time Bison will play Fighting Hawks in Grand Forks since 2003

FARGO, N.D — North Dakota State and North Dakota football have met 114 times since 1894. It’ll be the fourth time both meet as division one opponents with the Bison taking control of the series with three consecutive wins. Last year was the first as members of the Missouri Valley.

Now the dynamic changes with the home and home schedule taking NDSU to Grand Forks for the first time since 2003 where they were handed their last loss in this series.

Taking the rivalry on the road doesn’t put much of an impact on the players. Not having to travel far all while being in the home facilities for the majority of the week has them relaxed and excited for the atmosphere.

“You’ve been to the FargoDome and see it’s a great atmosphere to play a home game but we’re up there and still in North Dakota,” Bismarck native Brayden Thomas said. “Bison fans travel so it’s going to be a great opportunity.”

“It’s going to be a great environment. I always enjoy traveling and going to places I haven’t played just like Towson a few weeks ago when we went out there,” Balfour native Cordell Volson said. “It’s always exciting to play at a new stadium. Definitely looking forward to the opportunity.”

“I try to focus on the game and the game plan. Try not to overthink things too much,” Park River native Jackson Hankey said. “Try to keep things simple. It’s obviously a different game then the rest on our schedule. I grew up close to grand forks. Grew up watching both teams play. Grew up amidst the rivalry and the division that exists between the two teams. Stuff like that.”

NDSU goes in undefeated while also trying to end UND’s 12-game home win streak.