Senden, Frisch Embracing Captains Roles With UND Hockey

Senden is captain while Frisch is an assistant

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Senior forward Mark Senden is wearing the C on the jersey as captain for North Dakota hockey while junior defensemen Ethan Frisch is one of three to wear the A as an assistant. Having been in the same role for the Fargo Force both know what the job entails.

“I don’t like to yell at guys or get on them too much. I just like to lead my way by example,” Senden said. “I think that’s the most important and best way to do it because you’re just talking about it, you’re actually doing it. That’s when guys take it a little more serious.”

“The team knows I’m pretty vocal on the bench,” Frisch said. “I like to give people pointers and point out the things that I’m doing wrong too. Try to lead by example. Hopefully for the hard work I try to put in everyday.”

Senden and Frisch fill the skates of two NHL players before them in Jordan Kawaguchi and Jacob-Bernard Docker.

“At this level, it’s a lot about the little things,” Frisch said. “We’ve done the big concepts our entire lives. Picking up on those little things they did day in and day out helped them become pros now.”

“The one thing he (Kawaguchi) did was really creating a fun, energetic family atmosphere,” Senden said. He made sure everyone was included. He could always put a smile on your face. He really just brought everyone together and made it feel like a family like how we actually are.

Both are coming off career seasons in 2020 and looking to do even more. Frisch has doubled his point total since freshman year and Senden matched the 14 he put up from his rookie season.

“The confidence piece is the biggest thing and then stepping into that role of being a more go-to guy this year,” Frisch said. “It’ll just increase even more. I’m excited for that challenge. To me, it’s not all about the points and more about leading a winning team here.”

“Have a little more patience with the puck and try to slow the game down when it’s on my stick,” Senden said. Just making more of those smart plays.”

It all starts Saturday when leading a team of 14 new players on to the ice against Bemidji State.