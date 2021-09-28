UND Football Preaching Physicality in Lead-Up to NDSU Game

Fighting Hawks have lost last three to the Bison

GRAND FORKS, N.D — North Dakota football players know how bad they’ve played in this match-up during the division one era.

Offensively — in all three losses — the fighting hawks — have been held to 29 points — while the defensive — has given up — over 800 yards..

Last spring’s match-up — even ended — an undefeated campaign..

Returning key players on both sides of the ball that feeling of familiarity has them approaching this one with a different mindset.

“We just have to be the more physical team and I believe that if that way, we’ll come out with the W,” receiver Garrett Maag said. “We just have to come out play a clean game and play our best knowing our best is good enough.”

“We need to play very physical upfront. At all levels really,” Defensive end Jalen Morrison said. “Defensive line. Linebackers and DB’s. We just need to buy in to what coach has been teaching us all week. Trust our fits. Play our fits and we’ll play a good game.”

UND leads the all-time series with 62 wins to NDSU’s 47 losses.