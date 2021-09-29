Superintendent in school van arrested for DUI

Michael Gadbois

KARLSTAD, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) – A school superintendent in northwestern Minnesota is facing a drunken driving charge after a Kittson County deputy said he found him in a school district van in the parking lot of a school building.

Fifty-five-year-old Michael Gadbois is also charged with open bottle and having alcohol on school property. He was arrested Saturday.

The deputy’s report said Gadbois, the Tri-County Schools superintendent, handed him a credit card when he asked for his driver’s license.

Gadbois has been charged with DWI twice in the past, in 2015 and 2017 in Alaska.