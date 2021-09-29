Superintendent pleased with voter turnout at Grand Forks Public Schools special election

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Grand Forks Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Terry Brenner says he’s pleased with the turnout of voters at Tuesday’s special election.

More than 4,100 people voted, with 65% voting “yes” to increase the district’s school building levy fund by 2.5 million dollars each year.

Brenner says he hasn’t heard directly from those who voted “no,” but says it’s safe to assume some of the opposition may be from those who disagree with the district’s mask mandate.

“One of my assumptions is some people aren’t happy with our mask requirement, so they were going to vote “no,” and that’s their prerogative, but that’s really the extent of it. I didn’t hear anybody saying, ‘I don’t want my taxes to go up.’ That conversation could be taking place publicly but certainly wasn’t a shared conversation with me personally,” Brenner said.

A School Board meeting will be held October 11th to do an official canvass of the results.