UND Looking to Lockdown NDSU’s Patterson on Early Downs

Fighting Hawks defense looking to cause problems for Bison QB

GRAND FORKS, N.D — NDSU has a offensive threat of their own at the quarterback position. Through three games, Quincy Patterson has done it all for the bison throwing a touchdown in all three while also running it in twice.

Patterson has already reached the 100 yard plateau on the ground and through the air has just 10 incompletions nearing 400 yards.

How does UND game plan for such a weapon? Limit him on early downs.

“You have to do a good job on first and second down if you ever want to get into that attack mode,” head coach Bubba Schweigert said. “You have to do a good job of defending the run and put yourself in favorable downs. He’s very capable of making all the throws and running the football. You can’t let him have explosive plays which is a real challenge. They have really good talent and you need to force them into second and long and third and long.”

This is Patterson’s first time facing the Fighting Hawks after sitting out last spring..