Weapon confiscated from middle school student in Perham

PERHAM, Minn. (KVRR/KDLM) – A weapon was confiscated from a student Wednesday at Prairie Wind Middle School in Perham.

The Perham-Dent Public School District says there was no indication of any threats made against students or staff members.

“We understand that even the presence of a weapon can be alarming,” school officials said in a letter to parents. “Due to state and federal data privacy laws, the School District is unable to provide additional details regarding this event at this time.”

Officials did not specify what kind of weapon was confiscated.