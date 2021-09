Belcourt man sentenced for sexual abuse of a child

FARGO (KVRR) – A Belcourt, N.D. man has been sentenced to 36 1/2 years in prison for sexually assaulting an 11 year-old.

Forty-year-old Adam Jason Poitra was charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a minor.

Federal prosecutors say Poitra sexually abused the child “countless times” between September, 2017 and May, 2018.

U.S. District Court Judge Peter Welte also sentenced Poitra to lifetime supervised release.