H.S. Volleyball Roundup: West Fargo, Shanley Win in Straight Sets

FARGO, N.D — Shanley and West Fargo volleyball both earn their 13th wins of the season on Wednesday night.

Deacons took down Grand Forks Red River in straight sets.

Packers took down Wahpeton in straight sets.

Deacons hold a half game lead over the Packers from second in the EDC.