Indigenous filmmaker Myron Dewey, who documented DAPL protests, dies

Myron Dewey (Facebook)

CARSON CITY, Nev. – An Indigenous filmmaker who helped draw worldwide attention to the concerns of Native Americans fighting an oil pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation has died.

Myron Dewey was a citizen of the Walker River Paiute Tribe. He died Sunday after his car crashed in rural Nevada.

The 49-year-old won acclaim for his footage of the 2016 demonstrations over the Dakota Access Pipeline near the Standing Rock Reservation.

Dewey’s images of Native Americans being sprayed with water hoses in freezing weather were widely viewed. Dewey’s work on the protests was part of a long career of chronicling Indigenous and environmental issues.