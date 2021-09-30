Update: Moorhead High School fight involved 8 students

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Police say a confrontation that erupted Thursday morning at Moorhead High School started between two girls who were fighting over a boy.

Capt. Deric Swenson says investigators determined that a total of eight students were involved in the fight. He says several other students nearby tried to separate the people who were fighting.

“A school resource officer attempted to control a female who appeared to be the primary aggressor at the time. As this was occurring, friends of the two parties that were present also began to fight. The SRO called for assistance from patrol officers. As the initial officers arrived, the parties continued to fight” according to Swenson.

The Moorhead Police Department, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, and the Minnesota State Patrol responded. The situation was quickly brought under control, and most of the responding units cleared the scene without any involvement.

No weapons were involved and no one was seriously injured. The school was temporarily locked down as a precaution.

Swenson says the students who participated in the fight could face assault or disorderly conduct charges.