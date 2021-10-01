Golden Drive Homeless Kids delivers birthday bags to local children

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The West Fargo Fire station is filled with bags of goodies.

The community came together and made more than one hundred birthday bags for homeless children in need of hope and inspiration.

Sue Baron with Golden Drive Homeless Kids partnered with law enforcement, first responders and businesses like Dairy Queen and Cass Clay.

The bags have items like gift cards, candy, coupons for grocery items, school supplies, plates and silverware.

Distribution vans will be pulling up to shelters to surprise the kids.

“It’s really beyond words its the smiles, the hope that it brings, it gives these children and lets them know that they’re no different. They deserve it, a birthday, birthday treats, birthday bags, birthday parties too,” said Baron.

Golden Drive will also be organizing other giveaways later this month and December for the holidays.