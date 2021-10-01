Minot man arrested following crash, police search in downtown Fargo

FARGO (KVRR) – A Minot man was arrested in Fargo early Friday after police say he fled from an officer and fled the scene of a traffic crash.

Police say at approximately 12:13 a.m., an officer attempted to make a traffic stop in the 200 block of 8 St. S. when the driver, 34-year-old James Dubois, took off and crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of 8 St. S. and Main Ave.

Dubois fled on foot from the scene but was apprehended in the alley behind the Old Broadway after a short search.

Dubois was arrested for Felony Preventing Arrest, Aggravated Reckless Endangerment, Felony Fleeing in a Vehicle, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident and cited for Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Driving Under Suspension.