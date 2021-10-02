People celebrate German traditions at Oktobrewfest

Hundreds Gathered And Took Part In Some German Traditions

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- It was an event for the entire family and an opportunity to come join in on some German traditions.

The animal exhibits featured Alpacas and cows for the public. Adults enjoyed cold beer, live music and brats while the kids rode rides and played games.

The event went from noon to 7PM, and attracted people from all walks of life to appreciate the festivities. Energy was high and smiles were big, especially one person who will be drinking free beer for a year, after winning the Brat eating contest!

It was a great event put on by the committee of Downtown Fargo and the city.

We caught up with one woman who experienced the festivities for the very first time.

“I see a lot of things going on here, like the cows, kids having fun getting on rides. People are selling things.” Said Mary Fabela.